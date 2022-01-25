3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Roberto Zintzunluna, a motor transport operator with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, conducts a convoy brief aided by a terrain model on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2022. 3rd LSB conducted a battalion field exercise to train core mission essential tasks and rehearse emerging warfighting concepts in preparation for future exercises and operations. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber)

