    CTF 75 Sailors participate in Command Post Exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    CTF 75 Sailors participate in Command Post Exercise

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 75

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 26, 2022) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Seth Helton, left, assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, and Information Systems Technician 1st Class Johnathon McElroy set up a Hawkeye III Satellite during the Command Post Exercise (CPX). CPX provides opportunities for the headquarters staff to rehearse Expeditionary Maritime Operation Center (EXMOC) roles and responsibilities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Billy Ho)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 23:15
    Photo ID: 7025511
    VIRIN: 260122-N-QL471-0022
    Resolution: 3348x2137
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 75 Sailors participate in Command Post Exercise [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Command Post Exercise
    CPX
    CTF 75
    EXMOC
    NECF
    Expeditionary Maritime Operation Center

