SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 25, 2022) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Raeshawn Williams, right, assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, hammers a stake while Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Alvin Farmer observes during the Command Post Exercise (CPX). CPX provides opportunities for the headquarters staff to rehearse Expeditionary Maritime Operation Center (EXMOC) roles and responsibilities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Billy Ho)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 23:15 Photo ID: 7025496 VIRIN: 250122-N-QL471-0092 Resolution: 4587x3201 Size: 7.05 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 75 Sailors participate in Command Post Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Billy Ho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.