SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 25, 2022) Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, set up a whip antenna during the Command Post Exercise (CPX). CPX provides opportunities for the headquarters staff to rehearse Expeditionary Maritime Operation Center (EXMOC) roles and responsibilities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Billy Ho)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 23:15
|Photo ID:
|7025498
|VIRIN:
|250122-N-QL471-0192
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|11.34 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CTF 75 Sailors participate in Command Post Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Billy Ho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
