    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02 [Image 15 of 17]

    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-02 complete skiing orientation and familiarization Jan. 7, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. In addition to skiing, CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 17:12
    Photo ID: 7025140
    VIRIN: 220107-A-OK556-331
    Resolution: 4798x3198
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02 [Image 17 of 17], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

