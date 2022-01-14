27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02

A student with Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-02 participates in cold-water immersion training Jan. 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear, too. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. (Photo by Kevin Clark, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

Date Taken: 01.14.2022