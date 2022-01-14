Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02 [Image 14 of 17]

    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A student with Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-02 participates in cold-water immersion training Jan. 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear, too. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. (Photo by Kevin Clark, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 17:12
    Photo ID: 7025139
    VIRIN: 210114-A-UY387-9009
    Resolution: 4000x5999
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02 [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02
    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02
    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02
    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02
    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02
    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02
    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02
    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02
    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02
    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02
    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02
    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02
    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02
    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02
    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02
    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02
    27 Soldiers, ROTC cadets, Airmen graduate Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-02

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    winter training
    training
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC
    cold-water immersion training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT