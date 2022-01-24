Spc. Santiago Jose, left, Sgt. Ross Gilberto, Sgt. Ildefonso Geovani, Spc. Susan Correa and Pfc. López Ayala Ricardo are part of the screening team stationed in the different ports and airports of the island. The Puerto Rico National Guard remained committed to supporting the Department of Health and has been working for two years tracking down people who arrive on the island possibly infected with the virus. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer Robles)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7024884
|VIRIN:
|220124-Z-SJ606-3002
|Resolution:
|5337x3558
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PRNG operates a screening operation as part of COVID-19 response. [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
