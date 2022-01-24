Spc. Santiago Jose, left, Sgt. Ross Gilberto, Sgt. Ildefonso Geovani, Spc. Susan Correa and Pfc. López Ayala Ricardo are part of the screening team stationed in the different ports and airports of the island. The Puerto Rico National Guard remained committed to supporting the Department of Health and has been working for two years tracking down people who arrive on the island possibly infected with the virus. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer Robles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 14:25 Photo ID: 7024884 VIRIN: 220124-Z-SJ606-3002 Resolution: 5337x3558 Size: 1.75 MB Location: SAN JUAN, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRNG operates a screening operation as part of COVID-19 response. [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.