PRNG operates a screening operation as part of COVID-19 response.

Spc. Tapia Xavier, left, Sgt. Rodríguez José and Sgt. Oquendo José from the Puerto Rico National Guard discussed their work in the municipal tracing office in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, on January 24, 2022. The PRNG conducted rapid COVID-19 tests as part of Operation Continue Safe, a highly dedicated mission to monitor the health of Puerto Rican citizens of Rico. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer Robles)

