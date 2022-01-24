Spc. Fernando Forty of the Puerto Rico National Guard registers citizens at the municipal tracking office in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, on January 24, 2022. The PRNG conducted rapid COVID-19 tests as part of Operation Continues Safe to ensure the health of the citizens of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer Robles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 14:25 Photo ID: 7024883 VIRIN: 220124-Z-SJ606-1009 Resolution: 4242x2828 Size: 974.34 KB Location: SAN JUAN, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRNG operates a screening operation as part of COVID-19 response [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.