    PRNG operates a screening operation as part of COVID-19 response

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Spc. Fernando Forty of the Puerto Rico National Guard registers citizens at the municipal tracking office in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, on January 24, 2022. The PRNG conducted rapid COVID-19 tests as part of Operation Continues Safe to ensure the health of the citizens of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer Robles)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 14:25
    Photo ID: 7024883
    VIRIN: 220124-Z-SJ606-1009
    Resolution: 4242x2828
    Size: 974.34 KB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRNG operates a screening operation as part of COVID-19 response [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

