Spc. Fernando Forty of the Puerto Rico National Guard registers citizens at the municipal tracking office in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, on January 24, 2022. The PRNG conducted rapid COVID-19 tests as part of Operation Continues Safe to ensure the health of the citizens of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer Robles)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7024883
|VIRIN:
|220124-Z-SJ606-1009
|Resolution:
|4242x2828
|Size:
|974.34 KB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PRNG operates a screening operation as part of COVID-19 response [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
