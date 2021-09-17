Don't Stop Believin': Drew on Leadership, Lessons and Life

Splashes rise above the water line at the Main Pool after Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, 82nd Training Wing commander, and squadron commanders under his leadership take cannonballs as part of a mentorship session at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021. The general said the purpose was to build rapport with the leaders and implore them to approach their command with enthusiasm. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)

