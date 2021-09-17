Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, 82nd Training Wing commander, sixth from the right, and squadron commanders of the 82nd Training Wing leap into the air to execute a cannonball at the Main Pool as part of a mentorship session at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021. The general said the purpose was to build rapport with the leaders and implore them to approach their command with enthusiasm. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)
Don't Stop Believin': Drew on Leadership, Lessons and Life
