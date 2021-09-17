Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Don't Stop Believin': Drew on Leadership, Lessons and Life [Image 1 of 2]

    Don't Stop Believin': Drew on Leadership, Lessons and Life

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by John Ingle 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, 82nd Training Wing commander, sixth from the right, and squadron commanders of the 82nd Training Wing leap into the air to execute a cannonball at the Main Pool as part of a mentorship session at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021. The general said the purpose was to build rapport with the leaders and implore them to approach their command with enthusiasm. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 11:28
    Photo ID: 7024555
    VIRIN: 210917-F-TH920-670
    Resolution: 4424x2488
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Don't Stop Believin': Drew on Leadership, Lessons and Life [Image 2 of 2], by John Ingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Don't Stop Believin': Drew on Leadership, Lessons and Life
    Don't Stop Believin': Drew on Leadership, Lessons and Life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Don't Stop Believin': Drew on Leadership, Lessons and Life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    82nd Training Wing
    cannonballs
    Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT