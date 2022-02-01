Don't Stop Believin': Drew on Leadership, Lessons and Life

Photo By John Ingle | Splashes rise above the water line at the Main Pool after Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew,...... read more read more Photo By John Ingle | Splashes rise above the water line at the Main Pool after Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, 82nd Training Wing commander, and squadron commanders under his leadership take cannonballs as part of a mentorship session at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021. The general said the purpose was to build rapport with the leaders and implore them to approach their command with enthusiasm. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle) see less | View Image Page

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – “Have a great day, and welcome to Team Sheppard.”



This is how you are greeted by entry controllers when you come through the gates of Sheppard AFB. This is also how the 82nd Training Wing and Installation Commander, Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, wants everyone to be welcomed.



"I think you have to have some hope that tomorrow is going to be better than yesterday, and that hopefully you are trying to make a difference, not just for selfish personal gain, but because you are trying to make someone else's life a little bit better," the general said.



The public affairs office here sat down with the general and talked to him about his leadership style, expectations and goals during his tenure.



We wanted to get an intimate look into who he is, and what the base can look forward to under his leadership for the next two years. Those in leadership positions have already learned a little about his style, specifically during a mentorship opportunity Drew had with squadron commanders involving cannonballs at the main pool and his most recent memo to commanders and directors outlining his expectations, which is signed off with, “Don’t Stop Believin’.”



Click on the audio player to listen to the conversation, or continue below to read the Q&A.