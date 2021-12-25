Master Sgt. Amanda Evachek visits with a resident of Midwestern Healthcare in Wichita Falls, Texas, Dec. 24, 2021. Evachek was one of almost 40 volunteers that holiday cards to nursing facilities near Sheppard Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo provided by Airman 1st Class Hailey Salyer)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 11:21
|Photo ID:
|7024547
|VIRIN:
|211225-F-F3545-003
|Resolution:
|1851x1041
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|WICHITA FALLS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities
LEAVE A COMMENT