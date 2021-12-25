Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities

Master Sgt. Amanda Evachek visits with a resident of Midwestern Healthcare in Wichita Falls, Texas, Dec. 24, 2021. Evachek was one of almost 40 volunteers that holiday cards to nursing facilities near Sheppard Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo provided by Airman 1st Class Hailey Salyer)

