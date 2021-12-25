Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities [Image 3 of 4]

    Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Amanda Evachek visits with a resident of Midwestern Healthcare in Wichita Falls, Texas, Dec. 24, 2021. Evachek was one of almost 40 volunteers that holiday cards to nursing facilities near Sheppard Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo provided by Airman 1st Class Hailey Salyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 11:21
    Photo ID: 7024547
    VIRIN: 211225-F-F3545-003
    Resolution: 1851x1041
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities
    Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities
    Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities
    Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday cards
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Wichita Falls
    82nd Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT