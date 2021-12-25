Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities [Image 4 of 4]

    Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    From left, Staff Sgt. Mia Perez, Airman 1st Class Hailey Salyer and Staff Sgt. Katrina Marquardt visit with a resident of Brookdale Midwestern while handing out cards in Wichita Falls, Texas Dec. 25, 2021. Airmen from the 82nd Medical Group coordinated the effort to deliver 700 cards and spread holiday cheer to nursing facilities near Sheppard Air Force Baset, surpassing their initial goal of 300. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 11:21
    Photo ID: 7024548
    VIRIN: 211225-F-F3545-004
    Resolution: 3022x1703
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities
    Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities
    Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities
    Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Wichita Falls
    82nd Medical Group
    hoiday cards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT