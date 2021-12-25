Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities

From left, Staff Sgt. Mia Perez, Airman 1st Class Hailey Salyer and Staff Sgt. Katrina Marquardt visit with a resident of Brookdale Midwestern while handing out cards in Wichita Falls, Texas Dec. 25, 2021. Airmen from the 82nd Medical Group coordinated the effort to deliver 700 cards and spread holiday cheer to nursing facilities near Sheppard Air Force Baset, surpassing their initial goal of 300. (Courtesy photo)

