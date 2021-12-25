Sheppard Airmen spread holiday cheer in local communities

From left, Staff Sgt. Aaron Perez, Airman 1st Class Hailey Salyer and Staff Sgt. Katrina Marquardt visit with residents of Evergreen Healthcare Center while handing out holiday cards in Burkburnett, Texas, Dec. 25, 2021. Airmen from the 82nd Medical Group coordinated the effort to bring holiday cheer to residents of nursing facilities in areas near Sheppard Air Force Base. (Courtesy photo)

