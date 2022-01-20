Nuclear Disablement Teams train for sampling mission at 1st Area Medical Laboratory

Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s three Nuclear Disablements Teams trained for radiological sampling missions at the 1st Area Medical Laboratory Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Jan. 19 – 20. Both units are part of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards formation. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

Date Taken: 01.20.2022
Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US