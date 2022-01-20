Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s three Nuclear Disablements Teams trained for radiological sampling missions at the 1st Area Medical Laboratory Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Jan. 19 – 20. Both units are part of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards formation. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 09:46
|Photo ID:
|7024359
|VIRIN:
|012022-A-FJ567-3002
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|11.88 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nuclear Disablement Teams train for sampling mission at 1st Area Medical Laboratory [Image 3 of 3], by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nuclear Disablement Teams train for sampling mission at 1st Area Medical Laboratory
