    Nuclear Disablement Teams train for sampling mission at 1st Area Medical Laboratory [Image 1 of 3]

    Nuclear Disablement Teams train for sampling mission at 1st Area Medical Laboratory

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s three Nuclear Disablements Teams trained for radiological sampling missions at the 1st Area Medical Laboratory Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Jan. 19 – 20. Both units are part of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards formation. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

    training
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    1st Area Medical Laboratory
    20th CBRNE Command
    Nuclear Disablement Teams

