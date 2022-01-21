Airman 1st Class Nathalie Olarte, a 362nd Training Squadron crew chief apprentice course student, deconstructions a C-130 Hercules landing gear brake system to take a deeper look at the components at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022. The 362nd TRS is employing virtual, augmented and mixed realties as part of Technical Training Transformation, or T3, a concept that brings technology into the classroom to enhance the learning capabilities of Airmen in Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 09:30 Photo ID: 7024349 VIRIN: 220121-F-TH920-450 Resolution: 4640x2610 Size: 6.95 MB Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, T3 initiative uses virtual technology to train Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by John Ingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.