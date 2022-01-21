Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T3 initiative uses virtual technology to train Airmen [Image 2 of 4]

    T3 initiative uses virtual technology to train Airmen

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by John Ingle 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Nathalie Olarte, a 362nd Training Squadron crew chief apprentice course student, takes a virtual look at the inside of a C-130 Herdcules fuselage at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022. The 362nd TRS is employing virtual, augmented and mixed realties as part of Technical Training Transformation, or T3, a concept that brings technology into the classroom to enhance the learning capabilities of Airmen in Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 09:30
    Photo ID: 7024347
    VIRIN: 220121-F-TH920-420
    Resolution: 3573x2010
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    This work, T3 initiative uses virtual technology to train Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by John Ingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    362nd TRS's T3 initiative proving to be virtual success in the classroom

    virtual reality
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    technology
    362nd Training Squadron
    T3
    Technical Training Transformation

