T3 initiative uses virtual technology to train Airmen

Airman 1st Class Nathalie Olarte, a 362nd Training Squadron crew chief apprentice course student, dons a virtual reality headset during a training session at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022. The 362nd TRS is employing virtual, augmented and mixed realties as part of Technical Training Transformation, or T3, a concept that brings technology into the classroom to enhance the learning capabilities of Airmen in Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)

