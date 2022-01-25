SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 25, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), handle line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual carrier operations to advance Joint Force interoperability while demonstrating our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force routinely seeks opportunities to operate in support of peace and stability for all nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 08:30 Photo ID: 7024324 VIRIN: 220125-N-JO829-1111 Resolution: 4665x3332 Size: 1.06 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gridley conducts a replenishment-at-sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.