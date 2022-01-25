Gridley conducts a replenishment-at-sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 25, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), handle line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual carrier operations to advance Joint Force interoperability while demonstrating our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force routinely seeks opportunities to operate in support of peace and stability for all nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 08:30
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
