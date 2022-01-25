SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 25, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Dsondria Arocho, from Minneola, Fla., directs an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual carrier operations to advance Joint Force interoperability while demonstrating our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force routinely seeks opportunities to operate in support of peace and stability for all nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

Date Taken: 01.25.2022
Date Posted: 01.27.2022
Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
This work, Gridley conducts a replenishment-at-sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.