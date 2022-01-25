Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gridley conducts a replenishment-at-sea [Image 1 of 6]

    Gridley conducts a replenishment-at-sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 25, 2022) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, takes off during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual carrier operations to advance Joint Force interoperability while demonstrating our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force routinely seeks opportunities to operate in support of peace and stability for all nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 08:30
    Photo ID: 7024319
    VIRIN: 220125-N-JO829-1004
    Resolution: 4938x3527
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gridley conducts a replenishment-at-sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Gridley
    USNS
    Lincoln
    DDG
    FAS

