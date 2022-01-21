Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior enlisted advisor to chief of the NGB visits KYANG base [Image 6 of 6]

    Senior enlisted advisor to chief of the NGB visits KYANG base

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Tony L. Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, visits the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 21, 2022. Whitehead met with Kentucky Airmen who participated in response efforts following the tornados that devastated western Kentucky in December. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    This work, Senior enlisted advisor to chief of the NGB visits KYANG base [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing

