Chief Master Sgt. Tony L. Whitehead (center), senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, visits the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 21, 2022. Whitehead met with Kentucky Airmen who participated in response efforts following the tornados that devastated western Kentucky in December. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 07:48
|Photo ID:
|7024312
|VIRIN:
|220121-Z-DI861-0173
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior enlisted advisor to chief of the NGB visits KYANG base [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
