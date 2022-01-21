Senior enlisted advisor to chief of the NGB visits KYANG base

Chief Master Sgt. Tony L. Whitehead (center), senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, visits the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 21, 2022. Whitehead met with Kentucky Airmen who participated in response efforts following the tornados that devastated western Kentucky in December. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

