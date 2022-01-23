HC-130J Combat King II receives and refuels AOR mission

A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing receives fuel from a 332d AEW HC-130J Combat King II during a combat search and rescue exercise over Southwest Asia Jan. 23, 2022. The Combat King II is the only Air Force dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform; its mission comprises of personal recovery in both combat and peacetime environments, helicopter air-to-air refueling, airdrop, humanitarian aid and disaster relief. These dynamic deployments represent the U.S. commitment to allies and to enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

