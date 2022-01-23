Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HC-130J Combat King II receives and refuels AOR mission [Image 4 of 5]

    HC-130J Combat King II receives and refuels AOR mission

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.23.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Snyder 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing receives fuel from a 332d AEW HC-130J Combat King II during a combat search and rescue exercise over Southwest Asia Jan. 23, 2022. The Combat King II is the only Air Force dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform; its mission comprises of personal recovery in both combat and peacetime environments, helicopter air-to-air refueling, airdrop, humanitarian aid and disaster relief. These dynamic deployments represent the U.S. commitment to allies and to enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 06:10
    Photo ID: 7024284
    VIRIN: 220123-F-VI447-1046
    Resolution: 5862x3901
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HC-130J Combat King II receives and refuels AOR mission [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lauren Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HC-130J Combat King II receives and refuels AOR mission
    HC-130J Combat King II receives and refuels AOR mission
    HC-130J Combat King II receives and refuels AOR mission
    HC-130J Combat King II receives and refuels AOR mission
    HC-130J Combat King II receives and refuels AOR mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT