A U.S. Air Force 332d Air Expeditionary Wing Combat Systems Officer runs the fuel panel during helicopter air-to-air refueling over Southwest Asia Jan. 23, 2022. The HC-130J Combat King II is the only Air Force dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform; its mission comprises of personal recovery in both combat and peacetime environments, helicopter air-to-air refueling, airdrop, humanitarian aid and disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 06:10
|Photo ID:
|7024283
|VIRIN:
|220123-F-VI447-1297
|Resolution:
|5604x3729
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HC-130J Combat King II receives and refuels AOR mission [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lauren Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
