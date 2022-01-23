Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HC-130J Combat King II receives and refuels AOR mission

    HC-130J Combat King II receives and refuels AOR mission

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.23.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Snyder 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 332d Air Expeditionary Wing HC-130J Combat King II taxis the flight line between refueling missions Jan. 23, 2022. The Combat King II is the only Air Force dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform; its mission comprises of personal recovery in both combat and peacetime environments, helicopter air-to-air refueling, airdrop, humanitarian aid and disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

