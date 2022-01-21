Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training SHARP ambassadors

    Training SHARP ambassadors

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Col. Sean P. Davis, the deputy commanding officer for 1st Theater Sustainment Command, recognizes Sgt. Aaliyah J. Craven, a public affairs mass communication specialist assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, for coming up with the winning slogan at the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention ambassador training program at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 21, 2022.

    SHARP
    people first

