Col. Sean P. Davis, the deputy commanding officer for 1st Theater Sustainment Command, recognizes Sgt. Aaliyah J. Craven, a public affairs mass communication specialist assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, for coming up with the winning slogan at the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention ambassador training program at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 21, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 05:50
|Photo ID:
|7024279
|VIRIN:
|220121-A-RV385-001
|Resolution:
|3459x2471
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training SHARP ambassadors [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT