Col. Sean P. Davis, the deputy commanding officer for 1st Theater Sustainment Command speaks to Soldiers graduating from the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention ambassador training program at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 21, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 05:50
|Photo ID:
|7024277
|VIRIN:
|220121-A-RV385-341
|Resolution:
|5108x3648
|Size:
|11.07 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training SHARP ambassadors [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
