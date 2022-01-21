Col. Sean P. Davis, the deputy commanding officer for 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Phelicea M. Redd, the command sergeant major for the 1st TSC operational command post, sign a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention banner at the conclusion of a SHARP ambassador training program at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 21, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 05:50
|Photo ID:
|7024278
|VIRIN:
|220121-A-RV385-449
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|11.96 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training SHARP ambassadors [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
