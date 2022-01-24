A 569th United States Forces Police Squadron Vehicle Registration clerks look over a customer’s paperwork at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Jan. 24, 2022. The 569 USFPS created two QR codes to increase efficiency and save time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 04:09
|Photo ID:
|7024240
|VIRIN:
|220124-F-JM042-1004
|Resolution:
|5569x4024
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, QR code gets you rolling [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT