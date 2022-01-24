Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 04:09 Photo ID: 7024240 VIRIN: 220124-F-JM042-1004 Resolution: 5569x4024 Size: 4.78 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, QR code gets you rolling [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.