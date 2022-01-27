QR code gets you rolling

The 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron Vehicle Registration office recently created two quick response (QR) codes to assist their customers at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Jan. 24, 2022.



The QR codes provide customers with information they need when scheduling their appointments and virtually reserving a place in line with an estimated time until they can be seen.



“The QR codes are a really big deal for us,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Jackson, 569 USFPS vehicle registration clerk. “It allows customers to check what they need to bring with them to mitigate issues and ensure our customers can leave here with their cars and the information they need when they come again.”



Jackson said the most common mistake made during the registration process is vehicle insurance. Unfortunately, the vehicle registration office cannot find out about potential issues until they run the customer's social security number. Jackson said with the QR code the customers can come prepared and are much less likely to be turned away.



The second QR code keeps customers from standing out in front of the office and lets them know when they can be seen. This new innovation helps everyone save time and ensures customers can get what they need and get on with their day.



“We’ve made another QR code, which allows customers to check-in on their mobile devices,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vincent Freigo, 569 USFPS vehicle registration clerk. “The app lets them know how long until their appointment begins. This means they can use their time more efficiently and save their place in line so they don’t have to stand out in front of vehicle registration for an hour or more.”



Jackson believes the QR codes provide more than just a resource for customers, but peace of mind. He knows it makes his customers' lives easier and if the vehicle registration office works more efficiently Airmen can accomplish the mission and take care of their families.



“The QR codes are more than just a modern solution to me,” Jackson said. “They are a way for us to help people. If service members and their families get their cars they can go out and travel, take care of their business and get to work. Their personally owned vehicles help accomplish the mission and increase quality for members of the community.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 04:09 Story ID: 413487 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, QR code gets you rolling, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.