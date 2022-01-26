Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    QR code gets you rolling [Image 1 of 2]

    QR code gets you rolling

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASWE, RP, GERMANY

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The new QR code was created to help customers of the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron Vehicle Registration office at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Jan. 24, 2022. The QR code leads customers to information crucial to registering their vehicles, shipping or any other service provided by the vehicle registration office as well as reserving a place in line so customers don’t have to wait outside of the building. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 04:09
    Photo ID: 7024239
    VIRIN: 220126-F-ZZ000-001
    Resolution: 251x264
    Size: 67.1 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASWE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QR code gets you rolling [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    QR code gets you rolling
    QR code gets you rolling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    QR code gets you rolling

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    RAB
    569 USFPS
    569th United States Forces Police Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT