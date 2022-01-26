The new QR code was created to help customers of the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron Vehicle Registration office at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Jan. 24, 2022. The QR code leads customers to information crucial to registering their vehicles, shipping or any other service provided by the vehicle registration office as well as reserving a place in line so customers don’t have to wait outside of the building. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 04:09
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASWE, RP, DE
This work, QR code gets you rolling [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
