La. Guard’s Air Traffic Control Squadron continues excellence

The Louisiana Air National Guard’s 259th Air Traffic Control Squadrons Mobile Control Tower stands in England Airpark located in the Alexandria International Airport in Alexandria, Louisiana, Jan. 26, 2022. Since being commissioned by the Air Force on June 12, 1997, the 259th ATCS provides 24-hour air traffic control services and has proven to be an experienced asset to the Alexandria International Airport (AEX). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

