Airmen of the 259th Air Traffic Control Squadron, Louisiana Air National Guard, work together to control air traffic at England Airpark located in the Alexandria International Airport in Alexandria, Louisiana, Jan. 20, 2022. The 259th maintains a manning level of more than 96 percent and has been recognized consistently for having the highest manning level of any ATCS in the ANG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Warrant Officer 1 Thea James)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 22:27 Photo ID: 7024088 VIRIN: 220120-Z-XO453-1004 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 178.05 KB Location: ALEXANDRIA, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La. Guard’s Air Traffic Control Squadron continues excellence [Image 3 of 3], by CW1 Thea James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.