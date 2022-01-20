Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guard’s Air Traffic Control Squadron continues excellence [Image 1 of 3]

    La. Guard’s Air Traffic Control Squadron continues excellence

    ALEXANDRIA, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Warrant Officer Thea James 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Airmen of the 259th Air Traffic Control Squadron, Louisiana Air National Guard, work together to control air traffic at England Airpark located in the Alexandria International Airport in Alexandria, Louisiana, Jan. 20, 2022. The 259th maintains a manning level of more than 96 percent and has been recognized consistently for having the highest manning level of any ATCS in the ANG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Warrant Officer 1 Thea James)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 22:27
    Photo ID: 7024088
    VIRIN: 220120-Z-XO453-1004
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 178.05 KB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, LA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard’s Air Traffic Control Squadron continues excellence [Image 3 of 3], by CW1 Thea James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters
    259th Air Traffic Control Squadron

