Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Dans, a 259th Air Traffic Control Squadron Airman, performs routine maintenance checks on a mobile tower as part of the safety and readiness protocol at England Airpark located in the Alexandria International Airport in Alexandria, Louisiana, Jan. 26, 2022. The 259th maintains a manning level of more than 96 percent and has been recognized consistently for having the highest manning level of any ATCS in the ANG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 This work, La. Guard's Air Traffic Control Squadron continues excellence [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Noshoba Davis, identified by DVIDS