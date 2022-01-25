Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S, Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 6 of 9]

    U.S, Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Gordan Massett, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, walks towards bundles at Yokota Air Base, Japan, in support of Airborne 22, Jan. 25, 2022. During the interoperability training event with the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, the 36th AS used C-130J Super Hercules to support a cargo drop that contained 120 bundles for ground troops, after they performed a large-scale airborne insertion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PACAF
    Yokota
    JGSDF
    airlfit
    INDOPACOM
    airborne22

