Airman 1st Class Gordan Massett, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, walks towards bundles at Yokota Air Base, Japan, in support of Airborne 22, Jan. 25, 2022. During the interoperability training event with the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, the 36th AS used C-130J Super Hercules to support a cargo drop that contained 120 bundles for ground troops, after they performed a large-scale airborne insertion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 22:31 Photo ID: 7024060 VIRIN: 220125-F-KW102-0546 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.77 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S, Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.