Airman 1st Class Gordan Massett, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, walks towards bundles at Yokota Air Base, Japan, in support of Airborne 22, Jan. 25, 2022. During the interoperability training event with the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, the 36th AS used C-130J Super Hercules to support a cargo drop that contained 120 bundles for ground troops, after they performed a large-scale airborne insertion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 22:31
|Photo ID:
|7024060
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-KW102-0546
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S, Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT