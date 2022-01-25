Airman 1st Class Gordan Massett, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, moves a bundle at Yokota Air Base, Japan, in support of Airborne 22, Jan. 25, 2022. During the interoperability training event with the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, the 36th AS used C-130J Super Hercules to support a cargo drop that contained 120 bundles for ground troops, after they performed a large-scale airborne insertion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 22:31 Photo ID: 7024059 VIRIN: 220125-F-KW102-0503 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.69 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S, Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.