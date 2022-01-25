Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S, Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise [Image 5 of 9]

    U.S, Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Gordan Massett, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, moves a bundle at Yokota Air Base, Japan, in support of Airborne 22, Jan. 25, 2022. During the interoperability training event with the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, the 36th AS used C-130J Super Hercules to support a cargo drop that contained 120 bundles for ground troops, after they performed a large-scale airborne insertion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    PACAF
    Yokota
    JGSDF
    airlfit
    INDOPACOM
    airborne22

