Four NTAG Philadelphia Sailors are advanced to the next paygrade

220126-N-WF272-1085 PHILADELPHIA (Jan. 26, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Shelby Hochmuth, right, a native of Federalsburg, Md., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, is frocked to the rank of petty officer 1st class by Navy Counselor 1st Class Matthew Johnson, from Newark, Del., during a frocking ceremony. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

Date Taken: 01.26.2022