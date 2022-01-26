Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four NTAG Philadelphia Sailors are advanced to the next paygrade

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220126-N-WF272-1057 PHILADELPHIA (Jan. 26, 2022) Newly frocked Sailors, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, celebrate with a cake their advancement to petty officers 1st and 2nd class during a frocking ceremony. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

    advancement
    frocking ceremony
    "U.S. Navy
    recruiting

