220126-N-WF272-1057 PHILADELPHIA (Jan. 26, 2022) Newly frocked Sailors, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, celebrate with a cake their advancement to petty officers 1st and 2nd class during a frocking ceremony. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

Date Taken: 01.26.2022
This work, Four NTAG Philadelphia Sailors are advanced to the next paygrade [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS