220126-N-WF272-1069 PHILADELPHIA (Jan. 26, 2022) Newly frocked Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Shelby Hochmuth, left, a native of Federalsburg, Md., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, gives her petty officer 2nd class collar devices to newly frocked Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Christopher Sherman, a native of Elkridge, Md., following a frocking ceremony. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 18:22 Photo ID: 7023892 VIRIN: 220126-N-WF272-1069 Resolution: 5055x3580 Size: 1.04 MB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Hometown: ELKRIDGE, MD, US Hometown: FEDERALSBURG, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Four NTAG Philadelphia Sailors are advanced to the next paygrade [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.