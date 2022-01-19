F-16 Vipers Practice at Holloman

A F-16 Viper assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron, takes off Jan. 19, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. The 49th Wing sent 106 combat ready F-16 pilots into the combat Air Force during fiscal year 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

