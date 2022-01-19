A F-16 Viper assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron, takes off Jan. 19, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. The 49th Wing sent 106 combat ready F-16 pilots into the combat Air Force during fiscal year 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 17:10
|Photo ID:
|7023849
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-ID578-1108
|Resolution:
|5707x3210
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Vipers Practice at Holloman [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT