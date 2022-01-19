F-16 Vipers Practice at Holloman

A F-16 Viper assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron, takes off Jan. 19, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. On average, Basic Course students log 70 hours of flying time over 59 sorties in addition to roughly 245 hours of academic training and 69 hours of flight simulator training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

