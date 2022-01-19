Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Vipers Practice at Holloman [Image 1 of 3]

    F-16 Vipers Practice at Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    A F-16 Viper assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron, takes off Jan. 19, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. On average, Basic Course students log 70 hours of flying time over 59 sorties in addition to roughly 245 hours of academic training and 69 hours of flight simulator training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022
    Photo ID: 7023847
    VIRIN: 220119-F-ID578-1216
    Resolution: 1559x2772
    Size: 244.88 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    F-16
    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Aircraft
    Jet
    Air force
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    311 Fighter Squadron

