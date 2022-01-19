Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Vipers Practice at Holloman [Image 2 of 3]

    F-16 Vipers Practice at Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    A 49th Wing F-16 Viper takes off Jan. 19, 2022, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Holloman is the Air Force’s premiere training base for F-16 Viper and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 17:10
    Photo ID: 7023848
    VIRIN: 220119-F-ID578-1030
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1003.61 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Vipers Practice at Holloman [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Aircraft
    Jet
    Air force
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    311 Fighter Squadron

