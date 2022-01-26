A soldier and family readiness work station within 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division's Yellow Ribbon Room at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 26, 2022. The Yellow Ribbon Room is designed as a multi-purpose space to allow soldiers and family remembers to handle all matters related to family readiness. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 15:34 Photo ID: 7023661 VIRIN: 220126-A-JZ147-010 Resolution: 1244x937 Size: 320.71 KB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yellow Ribbon Room - Building Family Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.