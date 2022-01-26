Going Above and Beyond for Family Readiness

Photo By Maj. Jason Elmore | A soldier and family readiness work station within 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jason Elmore | A soldier and family readiness work station within 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division's Yellow Ribbon Room at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 26, 2022. The Yellow Ribbon Room is designed as a multi-purpose space to allow soldiers and family remembers to handle all matters related to family readiness. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore. see less | View Image Page

First impressions are everything. They can instantly change your perception of an organization or person and set the tone of your attitude toward them moving forward.



This is why one remarkable couple with 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division spent countless hours developing and building the battalion’s Yellow Ribbon Room, a welcoming space dedicated to creating an environment where soldiers and family members can handle all things family readiness.



Sgt. 1st Class Sean Embler, the First Sergeant of the battalion’s Charlie Company, alongside his wife Jessica Embler, were pivotal in the room’s genesis.



“It’s a room where our families can come together, where the children can be safe, and we can talk about what’s next for our soldier and family readiness program,” said Jessica. “Our commanders can meet, [Military Family Life Counselors] can do counseling sessions with families, our breast-feeding soldiers can use it as a lactation room, it’s a multi-purpose room.”



“It’s also a place where our [command family readiness representatives] and command teams can meet with families outside of military offices,” Sgt. 1st Class Embler added.



Upon entering the room, you are immediately taken back by an entire-wall mural that represents the ideas of unity, family, and cohesiveness. There is a small meeting area, a space for soldier and family readiness representatives to conduct business, a toy area for the children to enjoy, and even a refrigerator for breastfeeding mothers to store milk.



Many organizations struggle to find inclusive ways to bring their unit’s family members into the fold. One of the concepts behind the Yellow Ribbon room is inclusiveness. Ensuring that each member of the battalion, whether they are a soldier or family member, knows that they are a valued member of the unit’s team is crucial. There is certainly an important tie between family readiness and overall unit readiness.



There has been a lot of positive feedback already from many members of the unit.



“The biggest thing is that our lactating soldiers are very appreciative to have this quiet place,” said Jessica.



She described how another company’s SFRG volunteer, Mrs. Baylee Fust, had used the room in the past.



“When you come in here there’s no confusion. You’re not lost. There’s a program set up, and we have things ready. She said that was really helpful. We’re hoping other advisors use it in the same way.”



Sgt. 1st Class Embler added that there has been a lot of positive feedback with volunteers being able to come in, focus on SFRG classes, and have one-on-one talks with other volunteers.



“It’s just something we want to do to give back,” he said.



Of course, they were not alone in this endeavor. All of the battalion's leadership supported this effort. A whole-of-battalion effort came together to discuss concepts, what would be needed in the room, and how it could best serve the unit.



They enlisted the help of talented soldiers in the unit for the design, and Army Community Service donated much of what you see in the room today.



It is clear that a lot of thought went into the function of the room and how it can best serve the unit’s soldiers and families.



When asked what ideas they have in store next to help build their SFRG program, Jessica stated that they are working on smaller-scale SFRG events.



“These will be smaller events so we can get information out while respecting current COVID-19 restrictions. We’re focusing on creative ways to show our soldiers and family members that we are still here and we’re ready to support them and connect with them.”



So, what is the impression that the Emblers want soldiers, families, and newcomers to have when they step inside the Yellow Ribbon Room? The answer is simple. We support you.