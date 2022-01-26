Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yellow Ribbon Room - Building Family Readiness [Image 4 of 5]

    Yellow Ribbon Room - Building Family Readiness

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A a toy truck sits in the children's area of 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division's Yellow Ribbon Room at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 26, 2022. The Yellow Ribbon Room is designed as a multi-purpose space to allow soldiers and family remembers to handle all matters related to family readiness. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

